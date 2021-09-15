KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

The Legacy of ‘Occupy Wall Street’

Ten years ago, this week, protestors gathered in a New York City park launching what would become Occupy Wall Street. A look at the economic legacy of the movement.see more
Forum

Statewide Election Special: The 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A worker sorts ballots at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office on September 14, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California's recall process has been called undemocratic, confusing and inordinately expensive. We look at proposals both to change it, such as increasing the number of signatures required to put a recall on the ballot, and to eliminate it altogether. And we continue to bring you live analysis of Tuesday's vote and hear your reactions.

Guests:

Mark DiCamillo, director, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies (IGS) Poll

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Sonja Diaz, founding director, Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles

Isaac Hale, post-doctoral scholar, UCSB Blum Center

Angelo Carusone, president and CEO, Media Matters

