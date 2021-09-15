California's recall process has been called undemocratic, confusing and inordinately expensive. We look at proposals both to change it, such as increasing the number of signatures required to put a recall on the ballot, and to eliminate it altogether. And we continue to bring you live analysis of Tuesday's vote and hear your reactions.
Statewide Election Special: The 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall
A worker sorts ballots at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office on September 14, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mark DiCamillo, director, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies (IGS) Poll
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Sonja Diaz, founding director, Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles
Isaac Hale, post-doctoral scholar, UCSB Blum Center
Angelo Carusone, president and CEO, Media Matters
