Mary Roach Explores Collision of Human and Animal Worlds in 'Fuzz'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Cover photo from W. W. Norton & Co. Photo of Mary Roach by Jen Siska.)

Bears who break and enter, elephants who commit manslaughter and deer who jaywalk: they’re all the subject of science writer Mary Roach’s latest book “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.”  Roach spent two years immersed in the quirky, complex world of human-wildlife conflict prevention -- embedding with elephant attack specialists, bear forensics investigators and professional bird scarers. We talk to Roach about why wild animals encroach on human spaces and how we can coexist more peacefully with our animal neighbors.

Guests:

Mary Roach, author, "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law"

