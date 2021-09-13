KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California Counts Down to Tuesday Recall Election

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. - The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is Tuesday. As of Sept. 9, a third of mailed ballots have been returned, according to Political Data, Inc. Current polls show Gov. Newsom in position to survive the recall effort. Still, get out the vote efforts remain strong with President Biden visiting California on Monday to help campaign for Newsom. Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder continues to lead polling for the candidate to replace Newsom, should he be recalled. One critical voting bloc campaigns are vying for is Latinos, who have propelled Democrats to a complete lock on the Legislature and every statewide office from the Governor’s office on down. We’ll hear reporting on how Latinos are reacting to campaign messages targeting them both for and against the recall, and get the latest voter turnout news on the eve of the election.  

Guests:

Seema Mehta , political reporter, Los Angeles Times

Paul Westcott, executive vice president, L2, a voter and consumer data firm

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host, Political Breakdown

Lina Blanco, senior engagement platforms producer, KQED

