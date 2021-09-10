KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Thousands of Californians Face Eviction as Moratorium Nears Expiration

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: People hold up a signs as they gather outside of a New York City Marshall's office calling for a stop to evictions on August 31, 2021 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

California’s eviction moratorium expires on September 30. Renters can still apply for state assistance and receive limited protections through March of next year, but tenants and advocates say the protections offer a patchwork solution and that the rental relief program rollout has been slow and tedious. In fact, only about 18 percent of renters who applied for state rental relief have received money. Meanwhile, more than 750,000 households in California are behind on rent owing an estimated $2.8 billion, according to the National Equity Atlas, a database focused on racial and economic equity. We’ll hear from tenants who have struggled to pay rent during the pandemic and how they are coping with limited state assistance and possible eviction.

Guests:

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED News

Betty Gabaldon, tenant organizer, Todos Santos Tenants Union in Concord - works with renters in danger of losing their homes

Gabriel Guzman, renter living in Chula Vista with his wife and three kids

Sara Kelley, renter who lives in San Pablo and received funding from the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program

Sponsored