California’s eviction moratorium expires on September 30. Renters can still apply for state assistance and receive limited protections through March of next year, but tenants and advocates say the protections offer a patchwork solution and that the rental relief program rollout has been slow and tedious. In fact, only about 18 percent of renters who applied for state rental relief have received money. Meanwhile, more than 750,000 households in California are behind on rent owing an estimated $2.8 billion, according to the National Equity Atlas, a database focused on racial and economic equity. We’ll hear from tenants who have struggled to pay rent during the pandemic and how they are coping with limited state assistance and possible eviction.
Thousands of Californians Face Eviction as Moratorium Nears Expiration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: People hold up a signs as they gather outside of a New York City Marshall's office calling for a stop to evictions on August 31, 2021 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)
Guests:
Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED News
Betty Gabaldon, tenant organizer, Todos Santos Tenants Union in Concord - works with renters in danger of losing their homes
Gabriel Guzman, renter living in Chula Vista with his wife and three kids
Sara Kelley, renter who lives in San Pablo and received funding from the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program
