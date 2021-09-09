The Texas anti-abortion law which the Supreme Court declined to block, took many by surprise. The law prohibits abortions after six weeks, even in the case of rape and incest, and includes a novel civil enforcement provision that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who provides or aids and abets an abortion procedure. In remarks defending the law, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed a rape victim could obtain an abortion in the six-week period. Critics, like the Planned Parenthood PAC, responded forcefully tweeting: If you don't understand many people don't even know they're pregnant until after 6 weeks, then you shouldn't be restricting their options. Well talk about the impact the Texas law has had in the state and throughout the nation and how it is resetting the debate on abortion rights.
The Texas Abortion Law: One Week Later
An activist, who declined to provide her name, speaks outside the Supreme Court in protest against the new Texas abortion law that prohibits the procedure around six weeks into a pregnancy on September 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jeffrey Hons, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood South Texas
Robin Marty, director of operations, West Alabama Women's Center. She's also the author of "Handbook for a Post-Roe America."
Michele Goodwin, professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law. Her recent book is "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"
