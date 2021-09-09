KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Texas Abortion Law: One Week Later

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An activist, who declined to provide her name, speaks outside the Supreme Court in protest against the new Texas abortion law that prohibits the procedure around six weeks into a pregnancy on September 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Texas anti-abortion law which the Supreme Court declined to block, took many by surprise. The law prohibits abortions after six weeks, even in the case of rape and incest,  and includes a novel civil enforcement provision that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who provides or aids and abets an abortion procedure. In remarks defending the law, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed a rape victim could obtain an abortion in the six-week period. Critics, like the Planned Parenthood PAC, responded forcefully tweeting: If you don't understand many people don't even know they're pregnant until after 6 weeks, then you shouldn't be restricting their options. Well talk about the impact the Texas law has had in the state and throughout the nation and how it is resetting the debate on abortion rights.

Guests:

Jeffrey Hons, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood South Texas

Robin Marty, director of operations, West Alabama Women's Center. She's also the author of "Handbook for a Post-Roe America."

Michele Goodwin, professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law. Her recent book is "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"

Sponsored