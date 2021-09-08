KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Paying Substance Abusers To Stay Sober Works

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A driver surrenders containers of pills and prescription drugs to be boxed for disposal during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rewarding someone for not abusing drugs might sound counterintuitive, but in fact, its a highly effective form of treatment. Called "contingency management," the treatment focuses on positive reinforcement, and the VA has been using it successfully for the last ten years. A bill on California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would help fund this program statewide. We'll talk to experts about how and why contingency management works and how it could improve treatment outcomes.

Guests:

Wayne Rufus, Contingency Management Program Manager, San Francisco AIDS Foundation

Dr. Dominick DePhilippis, clinical psychologist, Philadelphia Center for Substance Addiction Treatment & Education (CESATE)

Sponsored