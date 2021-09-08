Rewarding someone for not abusing drugs might sound counterintuitive, but in fact, its a highly effective form of treatment. Called "contingency management," the treatment focuses on positive reinforcement, and the VA has been using it successfully for the last ten years. A bill on California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would help fund this program statewide. We'll talk to experts about how and why contingency management works and how it could improve treatment outcomes.
How Paying Substance Abusers To Stay Sober Works
Guests:
Wayne Rufus, Contingency Management Program Manager, San Francisco AIDS Foundation
Dr. Dominick DePhilippis, clinical psychologist, Philadelphia Center for Substance Addiction Treatment & Education (CESATE)
