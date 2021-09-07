Climate Anxiety and How It Can Lead to Hopefulness

Fire advances along the Western Divide Highway during the SQF Complex Fire on September 14, 2020 near Camp Nelson, Calif.

Fire advances along the Western Divide Highway during the SQF Complex Fire on September 14, 2020 near Camp Nelson, Calif. (David McNew via Getty Images)

Skies darkened by smoke. Streets flooded by rain. Temperatures so hot, sea animals boiled in the ocean. Given this year of extreme weather, fire and heat, it is no wonder that “eco-anxiety” or “climate dread” have entered our vernacular. But they are more than catchphrases. Climate-induced anxiety is a real set of emotions that can require attention and treatment and for some, those emotions are a call to action. We’ll talk about climate anxiety and the climate solutions it’s helping to foster.

Guests:

Dr. Lise Van Susteren , founding member, Climate Psychiatry Alliance, a group of mental health professionals that help people emotionally navigate the climate crisis. Dr. Van Susteren is a practicing general and forensic psychiatrist.

Paul Hawken , environmentalist, entrepreneur, & author of the forthcoming book "Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation." He is also executive director & founder of Project Drawdown and the author of "Drawdown" "Blessed Unrest" and "The Ecology of Commerce".

Bina Venkataraman , editorial page editor, Boston Globe. Author of "The Optimist's Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age;" formerly the Senior Advisor for Climate Change Innovation in the Obama White House.

