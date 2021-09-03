Online Sex Workers React to OnlyFans’ Content Ban Decisions

Subscription-based website OnlyFans, popularly used by sex workers, announced last month it would ban sexually explicit content, blaming the decision on payment providers. Less than one week later, the company said it would suspend the ban, amid backlash from sex workers and advocates. Online sex work and platforms like OnlyFans boomed in popularity during the pandemic, and many online sex workers report increased autonomy and safety compared with in-person work. Yet the industry is volatile and dependent on payment providers, which have longstanding histories of financial discrimination against sex workers. We’ll talk about the online sex work industry and hear from those who work in it.