All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Online Sex Workers React to OnlyFans’ Content Ban Decisions

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Circle light with an arm holding an iPhone
 (iStock)

Subscription-based website OnlyFans, popularly used by sex workers, announced last month it would ban sexually explicit content, blaming the decision on payment providers. Less than one week later, the company said it would suspend the ban, amid backlash from sex workers and advocates. Online sex work and platforms like OnlyFans boomed in popularity during the pandemic, and many online sex workers report increased autonomy and safety compared with in-person work. Yet the industry is volatile and dependent on payment providers, which have longstanding histories of financial discrimination against sex workers. We’ll talk about the online sex work industry and hear from those who work in it.

Guests:

Alexandria LaRue, co-executive chapter director, Sex Workers Outreach Project USA

Samantha Cole , staff writer covering tech and sex, VICE's Motherboard

Mike Stabile, director of public affairs, Free Speech Coalition

Sage the Flame, porn performer who uses OnlyFans

Xuân Rayne, sex worker who uses OnlyFans

