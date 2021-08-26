KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Drought Felt By California Farmers, ​​Who Fear Worst is Yet to Come

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield
The dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield on a farm in Fresno, California, July 24, 2021. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

Nearly half of California is mired in exceptional drought, including vast swaths of the Central Valley, which produces roughly 40% of the nation's fruits, vegetables and nuts. Water shortages in the region are having profound effects on growers, who are uprooting crops, letting fields lie fallow and turning their lands into solar farms and other uses. We'll hear from farmers about how the drought is affecting their operations and the steps they're taking to mitigate the worst impacts.

Guests:

Ellen Hanak, vice president and director of the PPIC Water Policy Center and a senior fellow, Public Policy Institute of California

Joe Del Bosque, CEO, Del Bosque Farms in the San Joaquin Valley

Stuart Woolf, president and CEO, Woolf Farming & Processing in Fresno

Don Cameron, vice president and general manager, Terranova Ranch; president, California State Board of Food and Agriculture

Sponsored