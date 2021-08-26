Nearly half of California is mired in exceptional drought, including vast swaths of the Central Valley, which produces roughly 40% of the nation's fruits, vegetables and nuts. Water shortages in the region are having profound effects on growers, who are uprooting crops, letting fields lie fallow and turning their lands into solar farms and other uses. We'll hear from farmers about how the drought is affecting their operations and the steps they're taking to mitigate the worst impacts.
Drought Felt By California Farmers, Who Fear Worst is Yet to Come
The dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield on a farm in Fresno, California, July 24, 2021. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))
Guests:
Ellen Hanak, vice president and director of the PPIC Water Policy Center and a senior fellow, Public Policy Institute of California
Joe Del Bosque, CEO, Del Bosque Farms in the San Joaquin Valley
Stuart Woolf, president and CEO, Woolf Farming & Processing in Fresno
Don Cameron, vice president and general manager, Terranova Ranch; president, California State Board of Food and Agriculture
