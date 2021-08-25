Vaccines have decreased efficacy against delta variant, still reduce infection risk by 2/3, CDC finds

The Centers for Disease Control published a study on Tuesday that found that while vaccine efficacy against the delta variant of covid-19 is moderately decreased, vaccines still lower infection risk for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by two-thirds. The study reported the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines against the virus dropped from about 90 percent to 66 percent once the delta variant became the dominant strain. This study comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The announcement is expected to improve vaccination rates and push into effect private and public employer vaccine mandates, which had been contingent on FDA’s action. We’ll discuss the study and the effects of the first covid-19 vaccine FDA authorization and take your questions.