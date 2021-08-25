KQED is a proud member of
10:00 am – 11:00 am

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Received FDA Approval. What Now?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The announcement is expected to improve vaccination rates and push into effect private and public employer vaccine mandates, which had been contingent on FDA’s action. The approval also allows for “off-label” prescriptions, though the FDA has discouraged physicians from prescribing the vaccine for persons under the age of 12. With booster shots yet to receive full authorization and with the Moderna vaccine beginning its approval process, we’ll discuss the effects of the first covid-19 vaccine FDA authorization and take your questions.see more
Vaccines have decreased efficacy against delta variant, still reduce infection risk by 2/3, CDC finds

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021. The US Food and Drug Administration on August 23, fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot, triggering a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control published a study on Tuesday that found that while vaccine efficacy against the delta variant of covid-19 is moderately decreased, vaccines still lower infection risk for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by two-thirds. The study reported the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines against the virus dropped from about 90 percent to 66 percent once the delta variant became the dominant strain. This study comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The announcement is expected to improve vaccination rates and push into effect private and public employer vaccine mandates, which had been contingent on FDA’s action. We’ll discuss the study and the effects of the first covid-19 vaccine FDA authorization and take your questions.

Guests:

Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair in the Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

