Conservative Provocateur Larry Elder Leads Field to Replace Gavin Newsom in Recall Election

Larry Elder, the diehard Trump champion who opposes the minimum wage and said that climate change is a "crock," is the frontrunner to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, should Californians vote to recall him next month. Elder, an attorney who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, forged a decades-long career as a libertarian talk radio host, at one point nurturing the aspirations of Trump advisor Stephen Miller. We'll talk about Elder's political views and the controversies that surround him.

Guest:

Ben Christopher

Title: reporter covering politics and elections

Organization: CalMatters