Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Marketplace

Maine's Tourism Workers

Coastal Maine has seen a surge of tourists. But between rising COVID-19 cases and low pay, that's taking a toll on tourism workers. A look at coastal Maine's labor market.
Forum

Conservative Provocateur Larry Elder Leads Field to Replace Gavin Newsom in Recall Election

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
As the recall election on Governor Gavin Newsom draws closer, we take a closer look at Larry Elder, one of the Republican favorites for the election. (iStock)

Larry Elder, the diehard Trump champion who opposes the minimum wage and said that climate change is a "crock," is the frontrunner to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, should Californians vote to recall him next month. Elder, an attorney who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, forged a decades-long career as a libertarian talk radio host, at one point nurturing the aspirations of Trump advisor Stephen Miller. We'll talk about Elder's political views and the controversies that surround him.

Guest:

Title: reporter covering politics and elections

Organization: CalMatters

Guests:

Ben Christopher, reporter covering politics and elections, CalMatters

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

