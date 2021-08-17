KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Lizzie Johnson's New Book Recounts the Tragic Story of Paradise and Wildfire

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Author and journalist Lizzie Johnson.  (Alexander Campbell)

I have spent much of my journalism career bearing witness to the human cost of climate change, writes Lizzie Johnson in her new book, "Paradise: One Towns Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire." Nearly three years after the Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, taking 85 lives and razing 90 percent of its homes, Johnson weaves together its human impact, building from her San Francisco Chronicle reporting and an estimated 500 interviews. In Paradise, she writes of an ambulance holding a premature newborn and his IV-attached mother, a school bus driver maneuvering to save his passengers and other narratives of attempting survival against a blaze engulfing distances greater than a football field each second. Johnson joins us to share Paradises stories and what they foretell in the face of climate inaction.

Guests:

Lizzie Johnson, author of, "Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire" and reporter, The Washington Post, and former reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

