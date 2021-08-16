KQED is a proud member of
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

What Parents Should Know as California Heads Back to School

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Many parents and kids are feeling relief as the state's 6 million K-12 school children head back into the classroom for full time, in-person classes after more than a year of mostly distance learning.  But fears over the spread of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant have other parents signing their children up for independent study and demanding online zoom classes.  Experts and state officials continue to back a full reopening, pointing to rising absenteeism, depression and anxiety among many children, as well as devastating loss of learning for students in predominantly low-income school districts.  We'll talk about  what California's schools are doing to keep students safe and address parents' concerns.

Guests:

Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, KQED News

Sunitha Kaiser, associate professor, pediatrics, UCSF

,

