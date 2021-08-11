What Will the Tokyo Olympics Legacy be?

KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

Gabriel Byrne

We’ve long admired Gabriel Byrne for his nuanced performances in films like The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing, and Dead Man, and the television series In Treatment, for which he won a Golden Globe. Byrne’s thoughtful, understated acting style is reflected in his writing. His new memoir, Walking with Ghosts, far from a celebrity tell-all, is an exquisite portrait of an Irish childhood and a remarkable journey to Hollywood and Broadway success. The book follows Byrne from his childhood in the outskirts of Dublin, to seminary in England where he hopes to become a priest, to his growing interest in theater and poetry in 1960’s Dublin. Byrne also courageously recounts his battle with addiction and the ambivalence of fame. On January 12, 2021, Gabriel Byrne talked to Stephen Winn via videoconference.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

Gabriel Byrne

We’ve long admired Gabriel Byrne for his nuanced performances in films like The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing, and Dead Man, and the television series In Treatment, for which he won a Golden Globe. Byrne’s thoughtful, understated acting style is reflected in his writing. His new memoir, Walking with Ghosts, far from a celebrity tell-all, is an exquisite portrait of an Irish childhood and a remarkable journey to Hollywood and Broadway success. The book follows Byrne from his childhood in the outskirts of Dublin, to seminary in England where he hopes to become a priest, to his growing interest in theater and poetry in 1960’s Dublin. Byrne also courageously recounts his battle with addiction and the ambivalence of fame. On January 12, 2021, Gabriel Byrne talked to Stephen Winn via videoconference.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Will the Tokyo Olympics Legacy be?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States in action during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images)

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been described as the “strangest” or “weirdest” in Olympic history. The pandemic delayed the games for a year and limited how the world’s biggest sporting tournament could play out--no spectators, lots of covered faces, social distancing and players isolated from others. The games also roused a plethora of debates ranging from  questions over player uniforms to questions about identity to whether they should have been held at all in a country with low coronavirus vaccination rates. In this hour of Forum, we look back at the Tokyo Olympics and explore the triumphs, and challenges of putting on the games in the middle of a pandemic and also dive into California’s influence on the games.

Guests:

David Wharton, sports reporter, Los Angeles Times

Motoko Rich, Tokyo bureau chief, The New York Times

Amira Rose Davis, assistant professor, History and African American Studies, Penn State University, co-host of podcast: Burn it All Down, author of forthcoming “Can’t Eat a Medal”: The Lives and Labors of Black Women Athletes in the Age of Jim Crow"

Sponsored