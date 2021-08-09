What Fresno County Can Tell Us about Why People Haven’t Gotten the Shot

While 63% of Californians are now vaccinated against COVID-19, in many parts of the state health officials are struggling with how to convince those who are reluctant. Forum looks at the varied reasons for vaccine hesitancy by training a spotlight on Fresno county, where less than half of residents have received a shot. We check in with residents about how they’re making vaccine decisions and talk with health officials about what they’re doing to change minds, address concerns and improve access.
Guests:
Alex Hall, Central Valley Reporter, The California Report, KQED Public Radio
Joe Prado, Community Health Division Manager, Fresno County
Dr. Rishi Goyal, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center
Celia Maldonado, Bilingual Teacher
Heather Olson, Clinical Registered Dietician
