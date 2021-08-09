What Fresno County Can Tell Us about Why People Haven’t Gotten the Shot

While 63% of Californians are now vaccinated against COVID-19, in many parts of the state health officials are struggling with how to convince those who are reluctant. Forum looks at the varied reasons for vaccine hesitancy by training a spotlight on Fresno county, where less than half of residents have received a shot. We check in with residents about how they’re making vaccine decisions and talk with health officials about what they’re doing to change minds, address concerns and improve access.