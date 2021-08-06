KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What Do Deadlines Mean to You?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Deadlines inspire a range of reactions. For some, blood runs cold at the mere mention. Others claim their best work comes about when running against the clock — or they so they say as they procrastinate into the night. And still for others, a due date is a mere suggestion. We’ll explore the psychology that shapes our attitudes toward deadlines, as well as how industries focused on maximizing time and productivity can make matters worse for everyone. We want to hear how you tackle deadlines — just don’t wait until the last minute to tell us.

Guests:

Christopher Cox, author, “The Deadline Effect: How to Work Like It’s the Last Minute — Before the Last Minute”

Lora Park, associate professor, department of psychology, State University of New York at Buffalo

Jenny Odell, author, “How To Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy”

