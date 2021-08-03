Navigating COVID-19’s Delta Variant with Young Children

With new evidence that the delta variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious and spreads as easily as chickenpox, questions and concerns are being raised by parents with children under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control still recommend in-person learning for the return to school this fall, with both recommending all children over age 2 wear masks at school, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll speak with infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado about the latest on how the delta variant affects children and what precautions parents can take.