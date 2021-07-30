On Thursday, U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee won all-around gold as fellow gymnast and defending champion Simone Biles celebrated in the stands following her withdrawal from the event earlier this week. We’ll catch up on the big news--and the controversies around women’s uniforms and athlete mental health--in the first big week of the Olympics. And we hear how the Olympians with Bay Area ties are faring, including in mountain biking, softball, and swimming.
Olympics Week One Roundup: Wins, Losses, and Reckonings on Athlete Mental Health, Sexism
(Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Elliott Almond, sports reporter, Bay Area News Group
Kurt Streeter, sports columnist, New York Times
Amira Rose Davis, assistant professor, history and African American studies, Penn State University, co-host, "Burn it All Down"
