After Texas Court Ruling, What’s the Future for Young Immigrants and DACA Recipients?

Activists from organizations Cosecha (Harvest) and TPS Alliance protest near the White House on April 30 in Washington, DC, to demand more immigration action from the administration of President Joe Biden. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. are in limbo, after a Texas judge ruled on Friday that former President Barack Obama illegally launched the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012. The ruling does not end legal protections for the roughly 650,000 current DACA participants who came to the United States as children and who are not residents or citizens. However the legal decision does suspend approvals of new applications and leaves open the door for DACA to end in the future. President Biden has already pledged to appeal the ruling and called on Congress to protect so-called Dreamers and create a path to citizenship for millions of people who lack legal status in the United States. In this hour, we get an overview of the legal decision and what happens next and also hear from immigrants and families who could be hurt by this decision, now and in the future.

Guests:

Tom K. Wong , associate professor of political science and founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center, UC San Diego, He served as an advisor to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Obama.



Dulce Garcia , immigration attorney and executive director, Border Angels, DACA recipient. Named Plaintiff, San Diego immigration attorney and director of Border Angels

Denea Joseph , immigrants rights advocate and DACA recipient

Ju Hong , DACA recipient and leadership council member, Immigrants Rising, an organization that helps undocumented young people achieve educational and career goals