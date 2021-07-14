KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

College

From a young age, many people are told that to be economically successful, they should go to college right after high school. But sticking to that script doesn’t work for everybody. Marketplace has the story of woman who kept enrolling in college, and then dropping out. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

College

From a young age, many people are told that to be economically successful, they should go to college right after high school. But sticking to that script doesn’t work for everybody. Marketplace has the story of woman who kept enrolling in college, and then dropping out. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Covid Cases on the Rise Among California's Unvaccinated

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered by Respiratory Therapist Robert Blas (R) of Veritas vaccines at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates especially among the young on July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Los Angeles County is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads and brings rising alarm. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County has over the last several days recorded more than 3000 new covid cases, 99 percent of which occurred among the unvaccinated, according to the county health department. The spike in cases, fueled by the rapidly spreading delta variant, mirrors that of other regions in the state and country beset by low vaccination rates. The increase also comes as California tries to adopt a cautious approach to school reopening this fall, requiring even vaccinated students and teachers to wear masks. We’ll talk about the effort to vaccinate more Americans as the delta variant takes hold and take your vaccine questions.

Guests:

Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; director, Vaccine Education Center of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Grace Lee, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases, Stanford Children’s Health & Stanford University School of Medicine; member, the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

Sponsored