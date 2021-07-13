What It's Like Entering the Job Market in 2021

TAMPA, FL - MAY 25: Seminole Hard Rock Casino department manager (L) speaks with a job applicant during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

TAMPA, FL - MAY 25: Seminole Hard Rock Casino department manager (L) speaks with a job applicant during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. (Octavio Jones via Getty Images)

Please try again

The class of 2021 has graduated and millions of young people are now looking to start their first “real world” jobs. Some experts say the current economy is among the best for young workers in decades, now that post-shutdown hiring is ramping up and some industries confront persistent labor shortages. Still, for some workers, finding the best opportunity can be both daunting and time-consuming. We’ll hear stories of starting out in the workplace and get guidance from experts.

Guests:

Julie Lythcott-Haims , former dean of freshman and undergraduate advising, Stanford University; author, "Your Turn: How to Be an Adult"



Mathieu Stevenson , ceo, Snagajob, a job search platform focused on hourly work

Alexa De La Parra Ramirez , content and communications coordinator, Autodesk

Maisy Menzies , 2020 UC Berkeley graduate now working at a talent agency in Los Angeles



Christopher Alam , recent UC Davis graduate looking for work