In this special holiday edition of Forum, we've gone back into our archives to two interviews that Michael Kransy, our recently retired host, did in 2011. They showcase his depth and love of literature as he speaks with the winners of that year's National Book Critics Circle Award, Jennifer Egan and Isabel Wilkerson. Egan's novel "A Visit From the Goon Squad," traipses through San Francisco and beyond. Wilkerson's "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story Of America's Great Migration" reframed the origins of modern America.
Forum From the Archives: Jennifer Egan and Isabel Wilkerson
Jennifer Egan and Isabel Wilkerson. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PEN America & Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jennifer Egan, author and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for "A Visit From the Goon Squad"
Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, professor and author
