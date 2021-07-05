Forum From the Archives: Jennifer Egan and Isabel Wilkerson

In this special holiday edition of Forum, we've gone back into our archives to two interviews that Michael Kransy, our recently retired host, did in 2011. They showcase his depth and love of literature as he speaks with the winners of that year's National Book Critics Circle Award, Jennifer Egan and Isabel Wilkerson. Egan's novel "A Visit From the Goon Squad," traipses through San Francisco and beyond. Wilkerson's "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story Of America's Great Migration" reframed the origins of modern America.