KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Communities Celebrate as Juneteenth Becomes Federally Recognized Holiday

Katie Orr
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Opal Lee (2nd L), the activist known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, watch as US President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Calling it “one of the greatest honors” he would have as president, on Thursday, Joe Biden signed new legislation to make June 19 a federal holiday. Known as Juneteenth, the holiday commemorates June 19th, 1865, the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas first learned that the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed two years earlier, had ended slavery. We talk about Juneteenth and the significance of it being recognized as a federal holiday. How do you plan to celebrate?

Guests:

James Taylor, professor, University of San Francisco; author, Black Nationalism in the United States: From Malcolm X to Barack Obama

Cree Ray, programming director, Black Film Festival

Sponsored