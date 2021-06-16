KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California Renters Face Uncertainty As Eviction Protections Near Expiration

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Alameda County Sheriff Deputy Ken Kong peers into a window at a foreclosed home June 4, 2009 in Oakland, California. With high unemployment rates and a weak economy, many people are defaulting on rent and mortgage payments leaving the Alameda County Sheriff to enforce an increased number of evictions, as many as 500 a month, up significantly from one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

For more than a year, thousands of renters in California have been able to stave off evictions thanks to a state moratorium. But that moratorium is set to expire at the end of June unless state lawmakers grant an extension. Meanwhile, more than 900,000 households are behind on paying rent, according to the National Equity Atlas. So far, government programs aimed at helping renters have only reached a small fraction of eligible tenants. We talk about the prospects of extending eviction protections and the impacts on renters if the moratorium ends this month.

Guests:

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED News

