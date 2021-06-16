California Renters Face Uncertainty As Eviction Protections Near Expiration

For more than a year, thousands of renters in California have been able to stave off evictions thanks to a state moratorium. But that moratorium is set to expire at the end of June unless state lawmakers grant an extension. Meanwhile, more than 900,000 households are behind on paying rent, according to the National Equity Atlas. So far, government programs aimed at helping renters have only reached a small fraction of eligible tenants. We talk about the prospects of extending eviction protections and the impacts on renters if the moratorium ends this month.