Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘The Lab Leak Theory’

Journalist Katherine Eban writes about the possibility that COVID-19 originated in a lab in China in her article “The Lab Leak Theory,” which is in the current issue of Vanity Fair. She spent months investigating the story, conducting dozens of interviews, and reviewing hundreds of pages of U.S. government documents; including internal memos, meeting minutes and emails. Eban is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.see more
Forum

Video Highlights Growing Frustration Over Shoplifting in San Francisco

Katie Orr
at 9:00 AM
A pedestrian walks by a Walgreens store on April 5, 2016 in San Francisco, Calif. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing a man filling a bag with items in a San Francisco Walgreens then exiting the store on his bike with the stolen goods as onlookers and a security guard filmed him. This is the latest evidence of a problem that retailers say is driving them out of the city.  Now, some in the retail and grocery industries are demanding a focus on solving these types of crimes and harsher penalties for theft. We discuss the scale of organized retail crime in San Francisco, what communities it’s targeting, and what can be done about it.

 

Guests:

Ahsha Safai, District 11 supervisor, San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Rachel Michelin, president, California Retailers Association

Shirin Oloumi, assistant district attorney, San Francisco

