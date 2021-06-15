KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Anthony Ramos

Terry Gross talks with Anthony Ramos, star of the new film “In the Heights,” adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. Ramos was also in the original cast of Miranda’s show “Hamilton,” and is now starring in the HBO series “In Treatment.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Anthony Ramos

Terry Gross talks with Anthony Ramos, star of the new film “In the Heights,” adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. Ramos was also in the original cast of Miranda’s show “Hamilton,” and is now starring in the HBO series “In Treatment.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Why Fewer Undergraduates Are Enrolling in College

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Students in a class at San Jose State University. (Photo: Jessica Olthof/San Jose State University)

Before the pandemic took hold, some higher education institutions -- particularly community colleges and small or mid-sized private schools -- were struggling with declining enrollment and financial problems. And those challenges became far worse during the shutdown. By Spring 2021, the total number of undergraduates fell by five percent from 2020 — 727,000 students in all — according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Educators and policymakers say the drop indicates that many would-be college students are struggling to access or afford college— even if a degree could help them advance economically. We talk about these enrollment challenges and how they can be addressed.

Guests:

Lynn Mahoney, president, San Francisco State University

Falone Serna, vice president for enrollment management, Whittier College, a private college in Southern California

David Scobey, director, Bringing Theory to Practice, a national initiative that works to renew the core purposes of undergraduate education

Laura Szabo-Kubitz, California affordability program director, The Institute for College Access and Success, an organization that promotes affordability, accountability, and equity in higher education

Sponsored