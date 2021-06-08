KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Ai-Jen Poo On How To Revamp the Care Economy

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Courtesy of Ai-Jen Poon)

More than 2.5 million people in the United States -- the majority of whom are women, immigrants and people of color -- work in what’s known as the care economy. They’re house cleaners, nannies and caregivers for the elderly. During the pandemic, many lost their jobs while others took immense risks to keep working. Ai-Jen Poo, who heads the National Domestic Workers Alliance, joins us to talk about the fight to secure better pay and benefits for workers and why she believes that domestic work should be treated as essential infrastructure.

Guests:

Ai-jen Poo, executive director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

