The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Denmark Asylum Law

Denmark wants to change how people apply for asylum. By moving the whole process out of Denmark. In fact, out of Europe. And it's sending a clear signal to refugees to stay away. Denmark's new asylum law, on The World.see more
Forum

How Is Toxic Medical Culture Hurting Doctors and Patients?

April Dembosky
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo: Getty Images)

In his new book “Uncaring: How the Culture of Medicine Kills Doctors and Patients,” Dr. Robert Pearl offers an indictment of physician culture -- a culture he argues leads to doctor burnout and bad patient outcomes. For 18 years, Pearl served as the CEO of the Permanente Medical Group, the largest medical group in the country, and that experience led him to realize that to improve care for patients, doctors needed to re-evaluate the cultural norms they had been trained to accept. We’ll talk to Pearl about how fixing healthcare in America means also fixing its doctors.

Guests:

Dr. Robert Pearl, author, "Uncaring: How the Culture of Medicine Kills Doctors and Patients", former CEO, Permanente Medical Group

