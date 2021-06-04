KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What to Consider if You’re Ready to Travel This Summer

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Passengers arrive at Faro airport in Algarve, south of Portugal, on May 17, 2021.  (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Travel-deprived Americans are snapping up airline tickets and hotel reservations, heralding a summer 2021 vacation boom. Photos from destinations ranging from campgrounds to Caribbean islands are popping up in social media feeds. But how safe is travel and what do vacationers need to consider as the economy reopens? Many Americans are opting for domestic travel, leading to rental cars and hotels booking up in popular cities. We discuss where people are heading this summer and what’s changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Natalie Compton, reporter, Washington Post's "By the Way"

Jeannette Ceja, travel journalist; television host; global public speaker

Faith Adiele, travel writer; author, “Meeting Faith: The Forest Journals of a Black Buddhist Nun;” founder, “Traveling While BIPOC” writing workshop

