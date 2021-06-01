KQED is a proud member of
Rethinking Diet Culture

Katie Orr
at 9:00 AM
Even amid a global pandemic, weight stayed center stage in the national consciousness as many  bemoaned their lockdown weight gain, commonly called the “Covid 15.” That’s no surprise to critics who say that the cult of thinness and the pervasive message that being skinny equals wellness have long been part of American culture. While society has become  more size inclusive, some argue that the damage to self image, particularly for millennial women, has been done. We’ll talk about body image, diet culture, and what it means to equate health with thinness.

 

Guests:

Anne Helen Petersen, culture critic, and author of "Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation."

Virginia Sole-Smith, journalist and author of "The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image and Guilt in America."

Sabrina Strings, associate professor of sociology, UC Irvine and author of "Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fatphobia."

