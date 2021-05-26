KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California’s Expanded ‘Red Flag’ Law Increases Gun Confiscations

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
California courts approved more than 1,200 gun violence restraining orders last year under the state’s “red flag” law, according to data from the state attorney general. The law allows local authorities — at the request of family, teachers or co-workers — to temporarily remove firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others. Red flag laws made headlines earlier this year in the wake of the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, when it emerged that the perpetrator’s mother attempted to invoke Indiana’s red flag law months prior. We’ll talk about how red flag laws work and they're used in California.

Guests:

Phil Ting, assembly member, California’s 19th district

Mara Elliott, city attorney, San Diego

Campbell Robertson, national correspondent, New York Times

Jacob Sullum, senior editor, Reason magazine

