Forum

“Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook” Explains How To Get Dinner and Your Feelings on the Table

Rachael Myrow
at 9:40 AM
 (Running Press)

Cuing off the difficult times we are living in, authors Rachel Levin and Tara Duggan have a new, and hilarious, cookbook that encourages readers to put their feelings into making food. Whether you want to pound out your anger on a pork loin to make their “Hammered Schnitzel” or cry over sliced onions for some “Sad French Onion Soup,” “Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook” has a recipe for you. What’s the dish that you make when you’re “anxiety cooking” -- which, according to the authors, is “stress-eating's more productive cousin”?

Guests:

Tara Duggan, staff writer, the San Francisco Chronicle; author, "Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook"

Rachel Levin, freelance journalist; author, "Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook"

