Roe v. Wade In Question as Supreme Court Takes Up Mississippi Abortion Case

The U.S. Supreme Court announced this week that it would review a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Legal observers say the move could signal the Court’s willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus is viable -- which generally occurs at 24 weeks. We’ll talk about the history of the case and how the Court’s 6-3 conservative majority might rule.