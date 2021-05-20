The U.S. Supreme Court announced this week that it would review a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Legal observers say the move could signal the Court’s willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus is viable -- which generally occurs at 24 weeks. We’ll talk about the history of the case and how the Court’s 6-3 conservative majority might rule.
Roe v. Wade In Question as Supreme Court Takes Up Mississippi Abortion Case
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mary Ziegler, professor of law, Florida State University College of Law; author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present"
