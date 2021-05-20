KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Fresh Air
Forum

The Unpredictable, Volatile World of Elon Musk and Tesla

at 9:00 AM
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020.  (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP)

Federal safety authorities announced another investigation into Tesla after a fatal crash, a tweet from CEO Elon Musk sent the crypto-currency market into a tailspin and the company’s stock took a dive. Just another month of news for the CEO and company that some love to love, and many love to hate. We’ll talk about the volatility and ingenuity of Elon Musk and Telsa and where it all might be headed.

Guests:

Dana Hull, a reporter in Bloomberg's San Francisco bureau.

