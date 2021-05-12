KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The U.S. Faces a ‘Grief Crisis’ Resulting from the Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 ((Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images))

A 2020 study found that for every person who dies of COVID-19, at least nine people become bereaved. With more than half a million lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S., that means more than 5 million people are experiencing grief from the pandemic alone. In her New York Times op-ed, “The Grief Crisis is Coming,” journalist and author Allison Gilbert writes that “we must begin to address the toll” of this grief and its impact on public health. We’ll talk to Gilbert and bereavement researcher Dr. Toni Miles about the rippling effects of grief on this scale and how to address it.

Guests:

Dr. Toni Miles, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, College of Public Health, University of Georgia

Allison Gilbert, journalist and author of "Passed and Present: Keeping Memories of Loved Ones Alive"

