Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘Say Her Name’

Dave Davies talks with writer Francisco Goldman. His book “The Art of Political Murder” about the assassination of a Guatemalan human rights activist was adapted into an HBO documentary. His novel “Say Her Name” is a fictionalized account of the tragic death of his wife in a body surfing accident. He has a new autobiographical novel.see more
Forum

From a Former Mayor to a Reality Star: Taking Stock of Candidates in California Governor Recall

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 22: California Lt. Gov. and California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom (R) and San Francisco mayor London Breed (C) talk with members of the media as he visits the Alice Griffith Apartments on August 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

The last time a California governor faced a recall in 2003, there were more than 100 candidates on the ballot. This time around, the gubernatorial recall election is also shaping up to be a circus and not just because of the bear that candidate John Cox brought to a news conference. Well talk about the candidates lining up to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election later this year, including former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer,

Guests:

Scott Lewis, editor in chief, Voice of San Diego

Guy Marzorati , reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Seema Mehta, political reporter, Los Angeles Times

