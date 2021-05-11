Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his $100-billion “California Comeback Plan” on Monday, which includes a proposal for $600 stimulus payments to a projected two-thirds of Californians, with additional $500 checks to families with children. The plan also proposes relief for rent and overdue utility bills. With a projected $75.7 billion state budget surplus, Newsom has until this Friday to submit his updated budget proposal. On Sunday, the governor announced a plan to increase funding for child and home care. We’ll talk about his budget plan’s potential impacts both economically and politically ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.
Gov. Newsom Announces $600 Stimulus Checks for Two-Thirds of Californians
((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
David Chiu , Assemblymember representing District 17, California State Assembly
Phil Ting , Assemblymember representing District 19, California State Assembly
Alexei Koseff, state Capitol reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
