Forum

Gov. Newsom Announces $600 Stimulus Checks for Two-Thirds of Californians

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
 ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his $100-billion “California Comeback Plan” on Monday, which includes a proposal for $600 stimulus payments to a projected two-thirds of Californians, with additional $500 checks to families with children. The plan also proposes relief for rent and overdue utility bills. With a projected $75.7 billion state budget surplus, Newsom has until this Friday to submit his updated budget proposal. On Sunday, the governor announced a plan to increase funding for child and home care.  We’ll talk about his budget plan’s potential impacts both economically and politically ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

David Chiu , Assemblymember representing District 17, California State Assembly

Phil Ting , Assemblymember representing District 19, California State Assembly

Alexei Koseff, state Capitol reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

