Forum

Sentenced to Life at Age 14, Ian Manuel Reflects on Youth Incarceration and Solitary Confinement

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Ian Manuel  (Kara Baker)

At age 14, Ian Manuel was sentenced to life without parole for a non-homicide crime: he had shot a woman in the face. Manuel spent 18 years in solitary confinement, living in a windowless room 10 feet by seven feet wide. He was released in 2016 following the efforts of Equal Justice Initiative's Bryan Stevenson, and with the support of his victim, who advocated for his early release. Manuel captures his experiences in his new book My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption. We'll talk to him about his advocacy work and how the justice system can be improved.

Guests:

Ian Manuel, author, My Time Will Come: A Memoir Of Crime, Punishment, Hope, And Redemption

