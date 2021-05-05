American Indian and Alaska Native women are up to ten times more likely to be murdered than the national average. And too often, according to the U.S. Interior Department, "murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated." Journalist Connie Walker has covered cases of missing and murdered indigenous women deeply, most recently as the host of the podcast "Stolen" which investigates the 2018 disappearance of 23-year old Jermain Charlo near the Flathead Reservation in Montana. Walker joins us to talk about what she learned and what it means to be indigenous in America.
Journalist Connie Walker Exposes Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
People gather as the Administration for Native Americans at the Health and Human Services Department, the National Council of Urban Indian Health, and the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators (NCNASL) hold a moment of silence for missing and murdered indigenous women, as part of the NCNASL 2019 annual meeting on Capitol Hill September 24, 2019 in Washington,DC. ((Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo crediMANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Connie Walker, host of the Gimlet Media podcast, Stolen: The Search for Jermain; former host of CBC News Network's Missing & Murdered podcast
Sponsored