Journalist Connie Walker Exposes Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

American Indian and Alaska Native women are up to ten times more likely to be murdered than the national average. And too often, according to the U.S. Interior Department, "murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated." Journalist Connie Walker has covered cases of missing and murdered indigenous women deeply, most recently as the host of the podcast "Stolen" which investigates the 2018 disappearance of 23-year old Jermain Charlo near the Flathead Reservation in Montana. Walker joins us to talk about what she learned and what it means to be indigenous in America.