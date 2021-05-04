Author Anna Sale Says We Should Talk About Hard Things

As the host of NPR’s podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” Anna Sale is not afraid to talk about those difficult topics (and more) with complete strangers. But as she notes in her new book, “Let’s Talk About Hard Things,” sometimes it’s easier to talk to a bartender or a podcast host “because it’s downright terrifying to discuss the things that are the most important to us with the people who are most important to us.” Yet, that is exactly what we should do, argues Sale, because talking -- and listening -- will help us connect with the world around us. We’ll talk with Sale about how to approach difficult conversations, especially as some of us look to reconnect coming out of this pandemic.