Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Vacation Time

As more people get vaccinated and travel opens up, some workers are looking to use their piled-up vacation days all at once. A look at how companies are dealing with pent-up vacation.see more
Forum

Youth Takeover: Thrift Shopping Has Become More Popular -- and Controversial

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
COLUMBIA, SC--APRIL 23: Megan Yelton works at Sid and Nancy thrift and consignment store as a shopper browses a rack of clothes on April 23, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford via Getty Images)

The garment industry is a major global polluter and a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. With the rise of social apps like TikTok, fashion trends come and go in a flash, and the fast-fashion industry is expanding to keep up. In an effort to be more environmentally conscious, many young people have started thrifting, which has quickly become a trend of its own. Apps like Depop allow users to resell clothing, and proponents claim they help keep products out of landfills. But critics of the apps say that resellers are raiding thrift stores to make a profit, causing prices to rise and inventory to shrink. In this youth-produced segment for KQED’s Youth Takeover, we talk about thrifting as a solution to combat fast-fashion and the ethics surrounding it.

Guests:

Jennifer Wang , fashion designer; former fashion blogger, Sustainable Siren

Melina Kritikopoulos, member, KQED's Youth Advisory Board; senior, Santa Clara High School

Elysa Dombro, staff writer, Daily Californian student newspaper

Joy Cheng, member, KQED's Youth Advisory Board; senior, Lowell High School

Terry Nguyen, reporter, The Goods at Vox

