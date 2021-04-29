Youth Takeover: Thrift Shopping Has Become More Popular -- and Controversial

The garment industry is a major global polluter and a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. With the rise of social apps like TikTok, fashion trends come and go in a flash, and the fast-fashion industry is expanding to keep up. In an effort to be more environmentally conscious, many young people have started thrifting, which has quickly become a trend of its own. Apps like Depop allow users to resell clothing, and proponents claim they help keep products out of landfills. But critics of the apps say that resellers are raiding thrift stores to make a profit, causing prices to rise and inventory to shrink. In this youth-produced segment for KQED’s Youth Takeover, we talk about thrifting as a solution to combat fast-fashion and the ethics surrounding it.