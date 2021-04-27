¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?’ Literary Series Highlights Latinx Voices

KQED’s speaker series “¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” spotlights writers who explore and extol their Latinx roots in their work. Its next installment will feature the voices of Afro-Latinx writers from across the U.S. The free virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. We’ll talk with one of the curators of “¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” about the role of literature during a pandemic, the need to highlight Latinx voices and celebrating Black joy.