All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Using Irony to Spread Hate

Some extremist hate groups use irony and absurdity – like white supremacist memes – to recruit new members and evade criticism. Researchers say these tactics can mask the danger extremists pose.see more
Forum

¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?’ Literary Series Highlights Latinx Voices

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
KQED’s speaker series “¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” spotlights writers who explore and extol their Latinx roots in their work. Its next installment will feature the voices of Afro-Latinx writers from across the U.S. The free virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. We’ll talk with one of the curators of “¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” about the role of literature during a pandemic, the need to highlight Latinx voices and celebrating Black joy.

Guests:

Baruch Porras-Hernandez, writer, performer, organizer, host, curator, stand up comedian, and author of the chapbooks “I Miss You, Delicate” and “Lovers of the Deep Fried Circle” and co-organizar of KQED's ¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente? Literary Series

