Forum

Beyond Bullet Wounds: How Gun Violence Hurts Kids

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Matt McClain)

In heated debates about gun laws and gun violence, one group of victims is often overlooked: children. Each year in America, thousands of children are killed or injured after finding unsecured guns in their homes. Millions of kids endure psychological wounds after losing loved ones to gun violence or from the mere threat of school shootings. In his new book, “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis,” Washington Post reporter John Woodrow Cox tells the story of those children. We talk with Cox about strategies that could save lives and protect kids from life-altering trauma.

Guests:

John Woodrow Cox, enterprise reporter, The Washington Post; author, "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis"

