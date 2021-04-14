KQED is a proud member of
California to Expand Vaccine Eligibility As Federal Officials Hit Pause on Johnson & Johnson Supply

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Young gentleman wearing mask receives a vaccine
Young man receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a recommendation to do so from federal health officials who reported extremely rare blood clot complications in six patients. Meanwhile, California plans to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on Thursday. So far, roughly 40 percent of Californians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than one in five are fully vaccinated, but  experts say the state has a ways to go. We’ll hear the latest developments about the J&J vaccine and talk about what we can expect as the state prepares to open up eligibility.

Guests:

Damian Garde, national biotech reporter, STAT

Carly Severn, senior engagement editor, KQED News

Dr. Jose Mayorga, executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Centers and assistant clinical professor of family medicine with UCI School of Medicine

