Benefits and Pitfalls of Vaccine Passports

As more and more people get vaccinated, attention is turning to how to protect the vulnerable, while letting the vaccinated get back to things like the movie theater or travel. One emerging idea — that has already been adopted by some countries — is a vaccine passport. It would allow more freedom of movement to those vaccinated or with immunity from previous infection. Critics say passports are unreliable without long-term data on the duration of immunity. Some fear they will unfairly leave vulnerable and low income communities behind. We break down the pros and cons of vaccine passports.