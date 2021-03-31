KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Benefits and Pitfalls of Vaccine Passports

Katie Orr
at 9:00 AM
A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" and a syringe next to an European passport.  ((Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) )

As more and more people get vaccinated, attention is turning to how to protect the vulnerable, while letting the vaccinated get back to things like the movie theater or travel.  One emerging idea — that has already been adopted by some countries — is a vaccine passport.  It would allow more freedom of movement to those vaccinated or with immunity from previous infection.  Critics say passports are unreliable without long-term data on the duration of immunity.  Some fear they will unfairly leave vulnerable and low income communities behind.  We break down the pros and cons of vaccine passports.

Guests:

Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at UCSF

David Studdert, professor of medicine and law, Stanford University

Catharine Hamm, former travel editor at the Los Angeles Times

Alexis Hancock, staff technologist, Electronic Frontier Foundation

