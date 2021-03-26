On Thursday, Governor Newsom announced that eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine would open on April 1 to those aged 50 and up, and to those aged 16 and up on April 16. State Senator Richard Pan, who is also a pediatrician, has been laser focused on getting Californians vaccinated. We’ll talk to Pan about what this expansion in eligibility will mean for herd immunity, how to combat anti-vaccine proponents, and what lies ahead for the state’s battle against Covid-19.
State Senator Richard Pan Combats Vaccine Disinformation
Licensed vocational nurse Denise Saldana prepares the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccine rollout targetting immigrants and the undocumented organized by the St. John's Well Child and Family Center and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labour and Immigrant rights groups on March 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Despite lowering positive numbers and an increase in Covid-19 vaccine distribution, Los Angeles County health officials remain concerned of Covid-19 variants and the expected increase in Spring Break travel as the county plans a move to the less-restrictive orange tier by early April. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)
Guests:
Dr. Richard Pan, state senator, District 6, and a pediatrician
