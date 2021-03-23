KQED is a proud member of
Forum

After Atlanta Killings, America Grapples With Misogyny and Racism

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
People bring flowers to the memorial site set up outside of The Gold Spa on March 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The murders of eight people in and around Atlanta last week have left Americans reeling from yet another mass killing. In an essay she penned for Vanity Fair, author R.O. Kwon wrote, “I am not spending any more of my limited time alive defending the humanity of marginalized people... This long, hard week, I have felt especially pulled toward the company of fellow Asian women.” The murders have many people questioning not only how women and Asian Americans are regarded in America, but also why so much of the focus has been on the shooter and not the victims. We examine the intersection of misogyny and racism and the aftermath of the shootings.

Guests:

R.O. Kwon, author of the novel "The Incendiaries" and the Vanity Fair article, "A Letter to My Fellow Asian Women Whose Hearts Are Still Breaking"

