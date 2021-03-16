 One Year Later, Reflecting Back On The Bay Area’s Historic Stay-At-Home-Order

A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she performs range of motion exercises on a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California.

A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she performs range of motion exercises on a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

One year ago Tuesday, the sun rose, people were out and about, but because of the coronavirus --then still called the “novel coronavirus” -- the Bay Area was on the cusp of the first stay-at-home order in the nation. Public health officers from 6 counties and the City of Berkeley held a press conference, telling millions of people they would need to stay mostly at home for three weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19, then with fewer than 300 known cases across the 7 jurisdictions. Most people probably had no idea that they were in for a year of lockdowns, restrictions, uncertainty and deaths. We reflect back on the day it started a year ago, and the seismic changes that followed.

Guests:

Dr. Seema Yasmin , clinical assistant professor of medicine, Stanford University Department of Medicine - epidemiologist; former officer in the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the CDC. She's also an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author. Her new book is "Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them"

Lesley McClurg , Health Reporter, KQED

Pendarvis Harshaw , columnist for KQED Arts and host of Rightnowish

Karla Monterroso , CEO, Code2040 works on the proportional representation of Black and Latinx people in tech at all levels of leadership