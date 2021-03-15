The coronavirus pandemic magnified many existing issues facing seniors in society, including loneliness and isolation. Social distancing meant our parents and grandparents could no longer go to places of worship, senior centers, restaurants, or visit with family. Many seniors faced lockdowns in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, or were isolated in their own homes. Looking back at this past year, well talk about the difficulties seniors faced and lessons to be learned from them.
A Year of Pandemic for Seniors
at 9:00 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
(Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty)
Guests:
Louise Aronson, geriatrician, University of California, San Francisco
Lupe Bravo, volunteer & member of On Lok senior center, San Francisco
Nicole Howell , executive director for ombudsman services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda Counties
Karen Lincoln, associate professor of social work at the University of Southern California
Sponsored