Forum

A Year of Pandemic for Seniors

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
 (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty)

The coronavirus pandemic magnified many existing issues facing seniors in society, including loneliness and isolation. Social distancing meant our parents and grandparents could no longer go to places of worship, senior centers, restaurants, or visit with family. Many seniors faced lockdowns in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, or were isolated in their own homes. Looking back at this past year, well talk about the difficulties seniors faced and lessons to be learned from them.

Guests:

Louise Aronson, geriatrician, University of California, San Francisco

Lupe Bravo, volunteer & member of On Lok senior center, San Francisco

Nicole Howell , executive director for ombudsman services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda Counties

Karen Lincoln, associate professor of social work at the University of Southern California

