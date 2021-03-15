KQED is a proud member of
What Would You Tell Your Pre-Pandemic Self?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
It's sometimes hard to know whether to laugh or cry when we think of our pre-pandemic selves, completely oblivious to the public health crisis that would claim more than 2.6 million lives globally and rain down chaos everywhere. We've asked listeners to share the advice they'd give to their blissfully ignorant past selves, and responses have ranged from the philosophical ("things are going to get stranger") to the practical ("get ready for some picnics! Lots and lots of picnics!"). We'll talk about what pandemic life has taught us about ourselves.

Guests:

Julie Nolke, comedian and actor

Adrienne Bankert, national correspondent, ABC News; author of “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone”

Teresa Puente, professor of journalism, California State University, Long Beach

